StockMarketWire.com - Parsley Box Group plc, the direct to consumer provider of ready meals focused on the Baby Boomer + demographic, has announce its plans to launch a premium range of chilled ready meals.
This new chilled range, branded the Chef's Table by Parsley Box, will hold eight meals featuring some of the nation's favourite dishes including beef lasagne and luxury fish pie.
These new larger additions have a longer shelf life of up to 10 days from delivery, compared with other chilled ready meals and can be kept in the freezer for up to a month.
Consultant, Cassandra Suddes, said: ‘Made in the UK to the highest possible standards and using premium ingredients, this new selection is designed to be indulgent and rich in flavour.’
‘Creating products specifically to appeal to the underserved Baby Boomer + market has huge potential as it's largely untapped with supermarkets focused on attracting young families.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
