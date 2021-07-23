StockMarketWire.com - Manufacturer Abingdon Health has signed an exclusive deal with BioSure, which specialises in rapid in-vitro diagnostic tests, to produce BioSure’s Covid-19 lateral flow test.
The contract manufacturing services will utilise lateral flow manufacturing facilities at Abingdon's York and Doncaster sites.
Abingdon Health CEO Chris Yates said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting BioSure and building on our long-term collaboration with the BioSure team.
‘We are committed to supporting the deployment of these much needed lateral flow test to the UK and international markets.’
BioSure CEO Brigette Bard added: ‘We are thrilled to be continuing to build our portfolio of products with Abingdon.
'BioSure is committed to delivering British developed tests to the global market and Abingdon are our ideal partner to manufacture our world-leading products.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
