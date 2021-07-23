StockMarketWire.com - Tavistock Investments has confirmed that the resolutions put to shareholders at today's general meeting, convened to approve the disposal of Tavistock Wealth Limited (TWL) and to grant authority for the company to make market purchases of its own shares, were both passed.

On 14 June, the company announced that it has entered a 10-year strategic partnership with Titan Wealth Holdings Limited. As a part of these arrangements, Titan has agreed to acquire TWL for a consideration of up to £40 million in cash, together with a ten-year earn-out.


