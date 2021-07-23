StockMarketWire.com - Clean energy company Berkeley Energia said today it had taken steps to overturn a previously announced unfavourable decision by Spain’s nuclear regulator the Nuclear Safety Council (NSC) against its Salamanca project.
In a market update today Berkeley said it has now submitted an 'improvement report' to supplement the company's initial application for the authorisation for construction for the uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility (NSC II), along with the corresponding arguments that 'address all of the issues raised by the NSC', and has requested its reassessment by the NSC.
The company said the report includes technical arguments that ‘will clearly demonstrate that the project is compliant with all requirements for NSC II.’
The report and associated documentation has been submitted to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) following its notification to the company advising that, in accordance with Spanish administrative law, a hearing process in relation to the NSC's decision has been opened and provides Berkeley with the opportunity to submit relevant documentation to MITECO by 4 August 2021.
Earlier this month the NSC blocked Berkeley's planned uranium mine in Salamanca because of safety concerns.
Berkeley said it strongly refutes the NSC's assessment, adding that all documentation submitted by the company in relation to NCS II ‘has been prepared following advice from independent, nationally and internationally recognised advisors and consultants who are experts in their field.’
The clean energy company said it should also be noted that more than 120 previous permits and favourable reports have been granted by the relevant authorities at the local, regional, federal and European Union levels in relation to the Salamanca project, among which nine have been from the NSC.
Berkeley said it will continue to strongly defend its position in relation to the adverse decision by the NSC and will continue to update the market on any material developments as they occur.
At 2:21pm: [LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
