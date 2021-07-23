StockMarketWire.com - Environmental engineering, wastewater treatment and renewable energy solutions company BiON has shut its plant in Penang, Malaysia, following a nearby fire.
Yesterday a fire broke out at a neighbouring palm oil mill to the BiON biogas power plant located in Malpom, Penang.
BiON said its plant has not been damaged, but the significant impact of the fire on the mill will prevent it from providing the plant with the required feedstock to enable power generation.
Consequently, BiON said it had been required to shut down operations at the plant until further notice.
BiON said it will provide an update ‘in due course’.
