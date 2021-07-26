CA

28/07/2021 13:30 CPI

29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours

30/07/2021 13:30 GDP

30/07/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes

16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts

16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities

16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade



CH

30/07/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer



CN

27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit



DE

28/07/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey

29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics

29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI

30/07/2021 09:00 GDP - 1st release



ES

29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI

30/07/2021 08:00 preliminary GDP

30/07/2021 08:00 retail sales

16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance

16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover



EU

27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

28/07/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations

29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys

30/07/2021 10:00 unemployment

30/07/2021 10:00 preliminary flash estimate GDP

30/07/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation

30/07/2021 17:00 bank stress test results published

16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations

16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI

16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade



FR

27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

28/07/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey

29/07/2021 07:45 PPI

30/07/2021 06:30 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

30/07/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate

30/07/2021 07:45 provisional CPI



IE

28/07/2021 11:00 retail sales index



IT

27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU

28/07/2021 09:00 business confidence survey

28/07/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey

29/07/2021 10:00 PPI

30/07/2021 08:00 unemployment

30/07/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate

30/07/2021 10:00 provisional CPI

16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade



JP

27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index

28/07/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions

28/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions

29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

30/07/2021 00:30 labour force survey

30/07/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production

30/07/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales

30/07/2021 06:00 construction orders



UK

27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index

27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey

28/07/2021 00:01 shop price index

28/07/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index

29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures

29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics

16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics



US

27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods

27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index

27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index

27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

28/07/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report

28/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

28/07/2021 19:00 Fed interest rate decision

28/07/2021 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Powell

29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP

29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report

29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

30/07/2021 13:30 employment cost index

30/07/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays

16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services

16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade

16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment

16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment

16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data



