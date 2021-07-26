CA
28/07/2021 13:30 CPI
29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
30/07/2021 13:30 GDP
30/07/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
30/07/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
28/07/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
30/07/2021 09:00 GDP - 1st release
ES
29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/07/2021 08:00 preliminary GDP
30/07/2021 08:00 retail sales
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
28/07/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
30/07/2021 10:00 unemployment
30/07/2021 10:00 preliminary flash estimate GDP
30/07/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
30/07/2021 17:00 bank stress test results published
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi
28/07/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
29/07/2021 07:45 PPI
30/07/2021 06:30 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
30/07/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
30/07/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
IE
28/07/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/07/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
28/07/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
29/07/2021 10:00 PPI
30/07/2021 08:00 unemployment
30/07/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
30/07/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index
28/07/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions
28/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
30/07/2021 00:30 labour force survey
30/07/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
30/07/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
30/07/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
28/07/2021 00:01 shop price index
28/07/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
US
27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
28/07/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
28/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/07/2021 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
28/07/2021 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Powell
29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
30/07/2021 13:30 employment cost index
30/07/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
