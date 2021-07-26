CN
27/07/2021 04:00 industrial profit
EU
27/07/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
27/07/2021 11:00 claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi
IT
27/07/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
27/07/2021 00:50 services producer price index
UK
27/07/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
27/07/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
27/07/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/07/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/07/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/07/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
