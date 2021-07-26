Interim Result
27/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)
27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
27/07/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
27/07/2021 (KITW)
27/07/2021 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
Final Result
27/07/2021 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
27/07/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)
27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
27/07/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
27/07/2021 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
AGM / EGM
27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)
27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Charlemagne Capital Ltd (CCAP)
27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
Trading Statement
27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
Ex-Dividend
27/07/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com