StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Rynair booked a deeper first-quarter loss as travel restrictions prompted by the pandemic continued to keep passenger volumes low.
Net losses for the three months through June amounted to €273 million, compared to year-on-year losses €185 million.
Revenue rose to €371 million, up from €125 million, but was still relatively low due to the pandemic.
'Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during the first quarter with most Easter flights cancelled and a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June,' Ryanair said.
On its outlook, the company said the 2022 financial year continued to be challenging, with Covid-19 travel restrictions prolonging uncertainty.
Visibility remained low and it said it was impossible to provide meaningful guidance.
Still, Rynair said that it believed that traffic for the 2022 financial year had improved to a range of 90 million to 100 million passengers, at the lower end of previous guidance of 80 million to 120 million.
It added that the likely financial outcome for the full year was somewhere between a small loss and breakeven.
'This is dependent on the continued rollout of vaccines this summer, and no adverse Covid variant developments,' Ryanair added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
