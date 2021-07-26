StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company S4 Capital said it had acquired digital transformation group Destined, for an undisclosed sum.
Destined was founded in 2014 by Andrew France in Australia and had offices across Asia Pacific.
S4 Capital said the deal significantly expanded the capabilities of its data and digital media practice in Asia Pacific and augmented their global Salesforce capabilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
