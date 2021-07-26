StockMarketWire.com - Meat processing company Cranswick said revenue climbed almost 10% in the first quarter of its fiscal year, thanks to a rise in volumes amid increased demand.
Revenue in the 13 weeks to 26 June 2021 was 9.6% ahead of the same period last year, with corresponding volumes up 7.7% reflecting 'strong retail demand and increased sales from the Eye poultry facility,' the company said.
'Revenue growth also reflected the gradual but sustained recovery of the food to go and food service channel,' it added.
Far East export sales were well ahead of the same quarter last year, reflecting strong market prices.
The UK pig price increased by 12% during the period, while the average price across the quarter to June 2021 was 9% below that in the equivalent period a year earlier.
'The outlook for the current financial year remains in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
