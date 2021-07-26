StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia stuck to its annual revenue guidance after its sales rose 16% in the first half, though its earnings fell amid pressure on its casino unit.
XLMedia also announced that restructuring efforts would see it reduce its total workforce by 15%.
Revenue for the six months through June increased to $32.0 million, up from $27.7 million year-on-year.
Annual revenue guidance was reiterated at between $65 million and $70 million.
For the first half, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was expected to be about $2.9 million, down from $3.5 million year-on-year.
Adjusted EBITDA was seen rising to $7.0 million, up from $5.1 million.
The company said a positive performance by its financial services and sports verticals was being offset by continued pressure on the casino vertical.
'The group continues to actively evaluate acquisition opportunities that would accelerate the company's growth ambitions and be earnings accretive to the business,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
