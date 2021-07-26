StockMarketWire.com - Retail and leisure property investor NewRiver REIT said it had agreed to sell its community pubs business to Admiral Taverns for around £222.3 million.

The pubs business, held in Hawthorn Leisure REIT, comprised 674 leased & tenanted and operator managed community pubs.

'Over recent years, we have grown Hawthorn to become the UK's leading community and wet-led pub business,' chief executive Allan Lockhart said.

'As a consequence of this, we received significant interest from a range of potential buyers for Hawthorn, following the divestment plan we announced in April 2021.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com