StockMarketWire.com - Retail and leisure property investor NewRiver REIT said it had agreed to sell its community pubs business to Admiral Taverns for around £222.3 million.
The pubs business, held in Hawthorn Leisure REIT, comprised 674 leased & tenanted and operator managed community pubs.
'Over recent years, we have grown Hawthorn to become the UK's leading community and wet-led pub business,' chief executive Allan Lockhart said.
'As a consequence of this, we received significant interest from a range of potential buyers for Hawthorn, following the divestment plan we announced in April 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.