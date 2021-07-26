StockMarketWire.com - Funeral related services provider Dignity said it had appointed John Castagno as independent non-executive chairman starting 23 July 2021.
Castagno is currently an independent non-executive director of Post Office Insurance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.