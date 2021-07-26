StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides producer Plant Health Care said its first-half revenue rose 13%, though its margins shrank as expenses rose.

Revenue for the six months through June increased to $3.5 million, up from $3.1 million year-on-year.

Gross margin decreased to 56%, down from 59%, which the company said was due to currency effects.

Operating expenses increased 18% to $4.7 million.

'The world remains an uncertain place, as shown by the effects of Covid-19 on sales in Brazil and Mexico,' chief executive Christopher Richards said.

'The board expects trading for the full year to be in line with management expectations.'


