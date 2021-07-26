StockMarketWire.com - Merchandising solutions for ecommerce company Attraqt reported revenue in line with its expectations in the first half of the year, with retention rates rising to a record level.
For the six-month period to 30 June 2021, the company delivered revenue of about £11.1 million, in line with its expectations.
Net revenue retention for the period increased to 103% from 98% last year, a record level for Attraqt.
'The second half has begun well with two new logos, including a major FTSE 250 listed retailer, signed so far,' the company said.
'The ongoing pandemic related uncertainty has continued to result in the delay of some customer decisions, impacting new bookings and thus revenue outlook for the full year, which nevertheless remains broadly in line,' it added.
The group expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 in late September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.