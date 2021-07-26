StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform company CentralNic upgraded its growth outlook for the first half of the year after reporting a 63% rise in revenue in its fiscal first quarter, thanks to boost from its investment programme.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue was now expected to rise 56% to USD 174 million and adjusted EBITDA by 32% to USD 20 million year-on-year.
During the three months ended 30 June 2021, the company reported revenue of about USD 90 million, and a record organic growth of about 25%.
The company will publish its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday, 31 August 2021.
