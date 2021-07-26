StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for a muscle relaxant drug used to treat muscle pain, spasms, and stiffness in people with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury or disease.

The company expects to launch the product through its US distribution partner in due course.

According to IQVIA audited market data, there are currently nine active players for Baclofen in the US market, which generated sales of more than US$ 110 million in 2020.








