StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said it had raised £1 million via a placing with an institutional investor.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.8p each.
'This is a significant development for Rockfire, these new funds strengthen our balance sheet and will facilitate an expansion and acceleration of our drilling programme at a time when both the gold and copper prices remain at historically high levels,' chief executive David Price said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
