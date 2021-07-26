StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said it had raised £1 million via a placing with an institutional investor.

New shares in the company were issued at 0.8p each.

'This is a significant development for Rockfire, these new funds strengthen our balance sheet and will facilitate an expansion and acceleration of our drilling programme at a time when both the gold and copper prices remain at historically high levels,' chief executive David Price said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com