Holland America Line will kick off its Alaska season with Nieuw Amsterdam setting sail tomorrow, July 24, and Princess Cruises will follow with Majestic Princess sailing on July 25.

'Each line will operate ten cruises sailing out of Seattle through September,' the company said.





