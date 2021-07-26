StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Cruise Line said its Princess Cruises and Holland America Line would return to service in the US, with sailings from Seattle.
Holland America Line will kick off its Alaska season with Nieuw Amsterdam setting sail tomorrow, July 24, and Princess Cruises will follow with Majestic Princess sailing on July 25.
'Each line will operate ten cruises sailing out of Seattle through September,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.