StockMarketWire.com - Galantas Gold said it would commence an initial phase 1 exploration program at the Omagh gold mine in Northern Ireland.

Drilling would focus on the Kearney and Joshua veins, two of priority targets on the company's land package.

'Underground drilling on the Kearney vein will test deeper extensions of mineralized dilation zones targeting higher widths of mineralization within the vein,' the company said.

'Drilling will also target continuity and grade of additional mineralized zones running parallel to the main orebody,' it added.

Drill results will support the mine plan as the company moves into a new phase of underground mining and accelerated development.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com