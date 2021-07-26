StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis and CBD wellness products company Kanabo said it had signed a non-binding term sheet with 11157353 Canada Corp, which trades under the name of Materia, to acquire Materia's European businesses in a shares-only deal.
The deal comes as Kanabo has been actively exploring new partnerships and opportunities to accelerate its growth and market penetration.
Materia is an independent processor and distributor of medical cannabis and CBD wellness products focusing on the European market, with subsidiaries in Malta, Germany and the UK.
'The board believes that Materia's complementary infrastructure will be crucial to expanding and strengthening Kanabo's existing supply value chain of medical cannabis and CBD products,' the company said
Under the terms of the deal, the combined entity will commercialise new-to-market products for European patients and consumers.
As part of the proposed transaction, Kanabo will also make a loan facility amounting to CA$2.5m (approx. £1.4m), of which CA$500,000, will be advanced immediately, to Materia.
The reminder of the loan facility would be available to be drawn down, subject to milestones, for 6 months from the date of the facility agreement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
