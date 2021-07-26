StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas forecast a large rise in first-half revenue, owing to a contribution from recently acquired assets in Egypt.
Revenue for the six months through June was expected to increased to around $10.3 million-to-$10.5 million, up from $2.4 million year-on-year.
Cash at the end of June was around $2.0 million.
Second-quarter working interest production averaged 2,937 barrels of oil equivalent per day, yielding a first-half average of 2,730 boepd.
That was ahead of guidance of 2,300-to-2,500 boepd and in line with full-year guidance of between 2,500 and 2,700 boepd.
'Through execution of our planned work programme, the first half of 2021 has produced exceptional operational and financial success,' chief executive Brian Larkin said.
'In addition, we have created significant new opportunities as well as reinforced the balance sheet strength of the company.'
