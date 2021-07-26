StockMarketWire.com - BMO Real Estate Investments reported an increase in quarterly net asset value for the quarter ended June, as property market activity was boosted by the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
As at 30 June 2021, unaudited net asset value per share of BREI as at was 102.1 pence, up 3.0% from the NAV per share as at 31 March 2021 of 99.1 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 3.9%.
The company portfolio generated a total return of 3.5% with capital growth of 2.2%.
'The property market continued to deliver positive total returns over quarter 2 with the continuing success of the vaccine roll-out and further relaxation of restrictions contributing to improving consumer, business, and investor sentiment,' the company said.
Rent collection in quarter 2 was 97.5%, taking the total collections (since Q2 2020) to 96.1% and £20.9 billion billed.
The total quarterly rent amounts to c.£4.2 million with further contractual billing dates during the course of July and August. Progress on collection is consistent with previous quarters with total recovery by period end expected to be in line with trend over the course of the pandemic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
