StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketNews.com Aon and Willis Towers Watson have agreed to terminate their business combination agreement and end litigation with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
In connection with the termination, Aon will pay the $1 billion termination fee to Willis Towers Watson.
Both firms will provide further financial updates and outlooks on their respective Q2 2021 earnings calls, which take place on July 30 for Aon and August 3 for Willis Towers Watson.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: