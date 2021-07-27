CA
28/07/2021 13:30 CPI
DE
28/07/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
EU
28/07/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
FR
28/07/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
28/07/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
28/07/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/07/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
JP
28/07/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions
28/07/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
28/07/2021 00:01 shop price index
28/07/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
US
28/07/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
28/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/07/2021 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
28/07/2021 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Powell
