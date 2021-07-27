StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor St. Modwen Properties said it had appointed Rachel Kentleton as its new chief financial officer.
Kentleton was most recently finance director of PayPoint and had previously held senior orles at EasyJet.
She was replacing Rob Hudson, who's pending departure was announced in February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.