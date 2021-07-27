StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group HICL reaffirmed its dividend target amid portfolio performance that continued to track in line with expectations.
The company re-affirmed the target dividend guidance of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year to 31 March 20221.
Public private partnership project, which represented 71% of portfolio value at 31 March 2021, continued to perform in line with expectations, the company said.
The company's demand-based investments, which represented 19% of portfolio value at 31 March 2021, has benefited from improving traffic performance on the Company's GDP-correlated demand-based assets following the easing of restrictions on movement in the UK, Europe and the US.
