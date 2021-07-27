StockMarketWire.com - intellectual property-based businesses investor IP Group said its portfolio company Artios Pharma had completed $153 million series C financing to fund further development of its clinical-stage pipeline.
Artios is a DNA damage response company exploiting a broad DDR-based platform and small molecule drug discovery capabilities to develop a diverse pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of cancers.
'This financing follows an $84 million (£65 million) Series B fundraise concluded in August 2018 and yields total capital raised to date from investors and strategic partners of more than US$320 million,' the company said.
'IP Group is reviewing the impact of the fundraising on the carrying value of the asset but does not anticipate a material change in its value,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.