StockMarketWire.com - Capital & Counties Properties reported narrower first-half losses as lower expenses, and narrower losses on the value of its portfolio boosted performance.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed to £105million from £441.1 million year-on-year, while revenue fell £34.9 million from £38.1 million.
Loss on revaluation and sale of investment and development property narrowed to £92.4 million from £431.6 million.
The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share to be paid on 23 September 2021.
'There remain challenges in the near term however the return of office workers and opening of nightlife and theatres will help the economy move towards more normal levels of activity. Covent Garden vacancy remains low, although wider vacancy issues across the West End may take some time to be absorbed by the market,' the company said.
