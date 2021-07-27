StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Mediclinic International said it still expected to post a rise in earnings for its financial year through March.
In a trading update for its annual general meeting, the company said it would deliver growth in revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from all three of its divisions.
It cited 'strong underlying demand for Mediclinic's broad range of services across the continuum of care'.
Year-to-date operating performance was in line with expectations based on previously disclosed guidance.
'With the ongoing pandemic, varied pace of vaccine rollouts and planning assumptions of further waves and variants causing continued uncertainty on the shape of the recovery, Mediclinic remains cautious as to the full impact of Covid-19 on near-term operating performance,' the company said.
'In line with the outlook statement provided as part of the 2021 financial year results, and given the group's focus on operational and cost efficiencies, it does not anticipate any long-term structural impediments in returning EBITDA margins at Hirslanden and Mediclinic Southern Africa to pre-pandemic levels.'
'At Mediclinic Middle East, the group expects margins to continue to gradually increase as it grows its presence across the region, supported by recent expansion and upgrade projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.'
