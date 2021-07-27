StockMarketWire.com - legal and professional services group Ince reported a fall in annual profit as Covid-19 constraints weighed on activity, but the company said it would resume dividend payments in fiscal 2022 amid a more solid financial footing.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax losses from continuing operations fell to £1.96 million from £6.2 million as revenue increased 4% to £100.2 million.
Revenue growth was supported by 'strong double digit growth in EMEA and Asia,' the company said.
The company didn't declare a dividend for the fiscal year just ended, but said it would resumed dividend payments when it announces interim.
The company restated its guidance, and said the first quarter of the year has started positively.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
