StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell and electrochemical technology company Ceres Power said it expected first-half revenue to nearly double, keeping on track to meet market expectations for the full year.

'We are on track to be in line with revenue consensus estimates of £31.5 million for the 12 months ending 30 December 2021, subject to no significant constraints on our operation as a result of the pandemic,' the company said.

For the six months to 30 June 2021, revenue and other operating income was expected to be around £17 million, up from £8.9 million in the prior period.

Order book and pipeline were £42 million and £44 million respectively, compared to £54 million and £44 million at 31 December 2020.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com