Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had completed planning for a second phase of trenching operations at its Pyramid silver-gold project in Nevada.

Three trenches would be excavated for a total of 300 metres to better define the North Ruth silver discovery.

Phase two would include four trenches to test new soil anomaly extensions, the company added.

'We are keen to build on the exciting discovery last month of a wide zone of silver mineralisation in our phase-one trenching programme at the North Ruth anomaly,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.

'This mineralisation is open both along and across strike and we will now undertake further trenching to better define the scale and orientation of the mineralisation prior to drill testing.'


