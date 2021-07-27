StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Ergomed reported a jump in first-half revenue amid new business wins.
For six months to the 30 June 2021, revenue grew 38.8% to £56.0 million while net sales of new business for H1 2021 increased by 50.8% to £90.8 million.
Sales were 'accelerated by effective cross-selling activities between the CRO and PV businesses as well as the expanded geographic territory and client bases from the two US acquisitions in 2020,' the company said.
'EBITDA for the full year is expected to be in line with the upgraded market expectations following the company's recent AGM statement, with reported revenues in line with market expectations, notwithstanding the FX headwinds due to a higher proportion of US dollar denominated revenues,' it added.
