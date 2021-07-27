StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Ricardo said its underlying annual profit was in line with market expectations amid a recovery in sales.
Revenue for the year through June was about £350 million, or similar to the previous year, the company said in a trading update.
Order Intake was over £350 million, compared to £369 million year-on-year.
'During the course of the year ended 30, Ricardo has continued to recover from the impact of Covid-19,' the company said.
'In the first half of the financial year, both revenue and operating profit increased on the prior six-month period and this trend has continued in the second half of the financial year.'
'All divisions saw a higher level of activity and increased their revenues in the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.