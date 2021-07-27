StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and private equity manager Foresight reported a rise in asset under management thanks to a boost from net inflows.

For the 12 months ended 31 March 2021, asset under management up 59% to £7.2 billion year-on-year, with net flows of £0.8 billion.

Pre-tax profit jumped to £15.7 million from £1.8 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 21% to £69.1 million.

The company recommended a final dividend of 1.7 pence per share be paid on 24 September 2021.

'The group has had an excellent start to the year, with over £0.5 billion raised in the first quarter to 30 June 2021, ahead of our 20‑25% AUM growth target set at IPO, with capital also being effectively deployed,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said it is ';=confident that it will meet its expectations for the year, and its ambitious medium‑term targets.'






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com