StockMarketWire.com - Career guidance and development platform Dev Clever said it had completed the acquisition of The Inspirational Learning Group, a UK-based educational business, in cash and shares deal.
The acquisition of TILG, initially announced on 21 June 2021, was acquired for a cash consideration of £129,200 and the issue of 6,994,177 new ordinary shares in Dev Clever, subject to a phased two-year lock-in period.
'TILG's activities will complement Dev Clever's existing career guidance and development platforms and enhance the company's content offering,' the company said.
'With the acquisition now completed, the company will utilise the careers programmes developed by TILG to launch its own National Career Challenge, or NCC.
The NCC will be available to students in the UK during late Q4 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
