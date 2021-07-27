StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it continued to trade slightly ahead of market expectations.

Ground services in Europe were particularly weak, offset by encouraging trading elsewhere, the company said.

John Menzies said said its financial and liquidity position remaind robust, with net debt at 30 June of £183 million.

Liquidity stood at £179 million, which the company said left significant headroom to allow it to deliver strategic priorities.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com