StockMarketWire.com - Aluminium and hydropower producer EN+ reported a flat aluminum production in the first half of the year, but higher sales amid a boost from rising aluminum demand and prices.

Aluminium production was broadly unchanged, totalling 1.868m tons, up 0.1% year-on-year.

Aluminium sales increased 5.8% y-o-y, while sales of value-added products grew by 28.6% y-o-y to 1.0 million tonnes, representing 50% of total sales against 42% in 1H 2020.

In the first of the yea , the average aluminum realized price increased 30.2% to USD2,287 per ton year-on-year.

'We have seen strong demand in the aluminium sector and our financial results for the period will benefit from a significant increase in realised prices,' the company said.

'The Power segment grew output, with hydroelectric power generated increasing by 15%, helped by increased water reserves but also benefiting from the investment into efficiency improvements under our "New Energy" programme,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com