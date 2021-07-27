StockMarketWire.com - Aluminium and hydropower producer EN+ reported a flat aluminum production in the first half of the year, but higher sales amid a boost from rising aluminum demand and prices.
Aluminium production was broadly unchanged, totalling 1.868m tons, up 0.1% year-on-year.
Aluminium sales increased 5.8% y-o-y, while sales of value-added products grew by 28.6% y-o-y to 1.0 million tonnes, representing 50% of total sales against 42% in 1H 2020.
In the first of the yea , the average aluminum realized price increased 30.2% to USD2,287 per ton year-on-year.
'We have seen strong demand in the aluminium sector and our financial results for the period will benefit from a significant increase in realised prices,' the company said.
'The Power segment grew output, with hydroelectric power generated increasing by 15%, helped by increased water reserves but also benefiting from the investment into efficiency improvements under our "New Energy" programme,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.