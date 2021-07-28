StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo boosted second-quarter silver and gold production on a year-on-year basis and stuck to its output target for the full year.
Total silver output for the three months through June rose 9.6% to 14.9 million ounces year-on-year, or up 18% compared to the first quarter.
Gold output rose 8.6% to 200,163 ounces year-on-year, but fell 12% compared to the first quarter.
Fresnillo said it remained on track to meet its 2021 full-year guidance of 53.5 million to 59.5 million ounces of silver, including Silverstream, and 675,000 to 725,000 ounces of gold.
'We are assessing any potential impact that might result from the implementation of the new law restricting the ability to subcontract labour in Mexico,' it added.
'However, these new measures are not expected to impact second half production.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
