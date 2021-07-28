StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties posted a substantial increase in first-half profit after it boosted rental income and the value of its portfolio rose.
Net profit for the six months through June increased to £71.4 million, up from £39.5 million year-on-year, as rental income climbed 4.5% to £67.7 million.
Primary Health Properties declared an interim dividend of 3.1p per share, up 5.1% year-on-year.
The company's IFRS net asset per per share, a closely watched measure of performance, rose 2.6% to 110.3p.
'As lockdowns and restrictions in the UK and Ireland are lifted, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to highlight the need for modern, integrated, local primary healthcare facilities to help in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines for many years to come while addressing the backlog of procedures missed over the last two years,' chief executive Harry Hyman said.
'The board looks forward to delivering further earnings and dividend growth and remains confident in Primary Health Properties future outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
