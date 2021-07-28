StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager St James's Place saw gross inflows rise to £9.2 billion from £7.3 billion year-on-year in the six months to 30 June 2021.
This helped funds under management reach a record level of £143.8 billion with the company announcing a first half dividend of 11.55p, 30% of its prior full year dividend.
Operating profit doubled from £418.7 million to £844.8 million year-on-year while underlying cash came in at £189.3 million up from £114.4 million.
Andrew Croft, chief executive, said: 'Retention has remained strong through the period, resulting in net inflows of £5.5 billion in the first half, equivalent to 8.6% of opening funds under management on an annualised basis.
'These net inflows, together with the positive impact from investment markets, has resulted in funds under management closing the half at a record.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.