StockMarketWire.com - Challenger bank Metro Bank booked a first-half loss, pinned on impairment and remediation costs following asset sales, as it grinds on with a turnaround plan.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £138.9 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £240.6 million.
Underlying revenue rose 17% to £179.8 million, though underlying losses still amounted to £110.0 million.
'In a challenging environment, Metro Bank has continued to deliver on its strategic priorities,' chief executive Daniel Frumkin said.
'Financial performance reflects where we are in our turnaround plan, as well as the impact of national lockdowns.'
'We are encouraged by the momentum we have achieved, including delivering on higher yielding mortgage products, lower cost of deposits and meaningful entry into the personal lending market.'
'Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing the plan and returning to profitable growth, meeting the bank's strategic objectives and supporting our colleagues, customers and communities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.