StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline said its first-half underlying profit improved ahead of its expectations.
Gross profit for the six months through June rose 14% to £39.0 million year-on-year on the back of 4.7% growth in revenue to £450.7 million.
'Trading has continued to be strong across the first six months of the year to 30 June 2021 and is ahead of expectations with all three of Staffline's core divisions delivering a solid performance in the first half,' chairman Ian Lawson said in an AGM trading update.
'This, coupled with the benefits of the group's cost reduction measures implemented in 2020, in addition to securing new higher margin business, continues to underpin underlying operating profit growth.'
