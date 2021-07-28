StockMarketWire.com - Building products manufacturer Epwin upgraded its annual earnings guidance on the back of a rebound in demand, though it also warned of supply chain pressures.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be 'materially ahead' of the company's previous expectations.
In the first half, revenue had jumped 69% to £157.8 million, or by 13% compared to 2019.
'As has been widely reported, supply chains remain under pressure from both high market demand and shortages from global events and supplier issues, which have continued throughout 2021,' Epwin said.
'Consequently, raw material prices have continued to increase.'
'As previously reported the group is taking steps to mitigate these equitably through price increases, surcharges and other measures, albeit this process naturally lags the increase in input prices.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
