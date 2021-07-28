StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Bluejay Mining said it had agreed to sell its Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel, zinc, copper and cobalt projects in Finland to Metals One for £4 million in cash and shares.

A large chunk of the consideration -- £3.7 million -- was payable in shares conditional on Metals One carrying out plans to list on AIM later this year.


