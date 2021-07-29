Interim Result
30/07/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
30/07/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
30/07/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
30/07/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
30/07/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
30/07/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
30/07/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
30/07/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
30/07/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
30/07/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
02/08/2021 Senior PLC (SNR)
03/08/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
03/08/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
04/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
04/08/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
04/08/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/08/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/08/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
05/08/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
05/08/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
05/08/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
05/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
05/08/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
05/08/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
05/08/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/08/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
05/08/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
11/08/2021 (ROO)
11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)
16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
Final Result
30/07/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
03/08/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
05/08/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
05/08/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
AGM / EGM
30/07/2021 Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13)
30/07/2021 Danakali Limited (DNK)
30/07/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
30/07/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
30/07/2021 St James House PLC (SJH)
30/07/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
30/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
30/07/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
02/08/2021 Sigmaroc PLC (SRC)
03/08/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
04/08/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
04/08/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
04/08/2021 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
04/08/2021 Ninety One PLC (N91)
05/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
05/08/2021 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
05/08/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
05/08/2021 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
05/08/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
12/08/2021 (MXC)
12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)
18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)
18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
Trading Statement
30/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
30/07/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
30/07/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
30/07/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
30/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
03/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
03/08/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
05/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
05/08/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
Ex-Dividend
30/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
30/07/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
30/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
30/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
30/07/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
30/07/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
30/07/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
30/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
30/07/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
30/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
30/07/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
30/07/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
30/07/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
30/07/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
30/07/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
30/07/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
30/07/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
30/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
30/07/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
30/07/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
30/07/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
02/08/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/08/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
02/08/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
02/08/2021 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
02/08/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
03/08/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
03/08/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
03/08/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
04/08/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
04/08/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
04/08/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com