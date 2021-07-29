CA
29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
29/07/2021 07:45 PPI
IT
29/07/2021 10:00 PPI
JP
29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
UK
29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
US
29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com