CA

29/07/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours


DE

29/07/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
29/07/2021 13:00 provisional CPI


ES

29/07/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI


EU

29/07/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys


FR

29/07/2021 07:45 PPI


IT

29/07/2021 10:00 PPI


JP

29/07/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of Month


UK

29/07/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
29/07/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics


US

29/07/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
29/07/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
29/07/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

