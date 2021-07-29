StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms group BT reported a decline in first-quarter profit as weaker performance in its enterprise and global business segments weighed on revenue.
For the three months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit fell 4% to £536 million as revenue slipped 3% to £5,071 million.
'Revenue has grown in consumer and openreach, and remained flat in the SME sector, more than offset by declines in the corporate and public sector segment in enterprise and in global,' the company said.
'Our results were overall in line with our expectations during the quarter, with good performance in the UK offsetting challenging conditions in global's markets,' the company said,
'With trading conditions expected to see some improvement through the year, we have confirmed our outlook and remain confident that BT is on a path to growth,' it added.
